What is New in IPC Standards A-610F-WAM1 & J-STD-001F-WAM1 ?

In order to keep up with industry demand, IPC has released amendments for J-STD-001F, Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies, and IPC-A-610F, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies. For each standard, IPC-A-610F Amendment 1 and IPC J-STD-001F Amendment 1 represents a critical shift to deliver necessary updates to these already robust standards.

In order for a standard to be successful, it needs to grow and evolve with industry demand. To achieve this, IPC has released two new amendments that address evolving manufacturing requirements. The first amendment is for J-STD-001F, Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies. This standard is recognized worldwide as the sole industry-consensus standard covering soldering materials and processes, including support for both traditional solder alloys and for lead-free manufacturing.

The second amendment is for IPC-A-610F, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies. This widely used standard is a must for all quality assurance and assembly departments. This standard illustrates industry-accepted workmanship criteria for electronics assemblies through detailed statements reflecting acceptable and defect conditions.

Included with this is the reintroduction of the Space Shuttle symbol to show where there are different criteria in the J-STD-001FS, Space Applications Electronic Hardware Addendum to IPC J-STD-001F. Other topics range from vertical hole fill to BGA voiding, as well as the revision of Class 2 requirements for vertical solder fill on plated through holes with less than 14 leads to include requirements when there is a connected internal thermal plane. The amendments also work toeliminate requirements for BGA voiding for BGA components with noncollapsing balls.

IPC-A-610 Revision F with Amendment 1 and J-STD -001 Revision F with Amendment 1, where the Amendment 1 is incorporated into the document, are being released in this new format for customers who want the criteria presented in one document. To make it clear, the documents in this format are not redline documents and do not show where the changes were made from Revision F to the Amendment.

In both instances, the emphasis is on quality.