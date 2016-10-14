Comprehensive analysis of industry segments, trends, growth drivers, market share, size and demand forecasts on the global Digital Power Management ICs market. The global market for Digital Power Management ICs is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2022, driven by the growing focus of manufacturers on enhancing power efficiency of their devices to prolong battery life, reduce heat dissipation, and extend product functional life.

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Electronic Devices Drives the Global Digital Power Management ICs Market, According to a New Report

Digital power management ICs (DPMIC) are capable of performing several functions including power management, power conversion, and communication by using a digital feedback loop. Power management is carried out within and on-board the converter. Select on-board functions performed by digital power management ICs include power system configuration, voltage sequencing, and fault monitoring. Functions within power converter include digital implementation of PWM (pulse width modulator) for controlling energy flow for each cycle. DPMIC痴 significant advantages over their analog counterparts in terms of level of performance and efficiency in adapting, controlling and rectifying power current are helping drive the market痴 strong evolution. Demand for digital power management IC痴 is intrinsically linked to the semiconductor device manufacturing activity, which in turn is largely influenced by the health of the electronics sector. Encouraging growth in electronics manufacturing is therefore helping sustain demand prospects for DPMIC globally. The market is driven by robust growth in numerous application areas such as computer networks, telecommunications and data communications all of which require management of multiple voltage rails and high power. The growing use of DPMICs in lighting, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive electronics also augurs well for the market. Technology developments aimed at enhancing cost-effectiveness and product performance will benefit market prospects in the coming years. Auto tuning and auto compensation are significant developments in digital control technology. Load shedding, dimming and lighting automation will fuel the implementation of digital control methods in ballast technology. New digital product architectures and designs are likely to be developed that emphasize on more accurate current and voltage regulation. Growing acceptance in the mainstream desktop, graphic and server markets is also expected to push adoption.

As stated by the new market research report on Digital Power Management ICs, Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period. The growth in the region is led by developing telecommunications infrastructure as evidenced by the robust investments in 4G/LTE network technologies; digitalizing lifestyles of the growing base of affluent middle class population and the ensuing strong demand for smartphones, tablets and other mobile computing devices; and the growing dominance of China, Taiwan and South Korea as world hubs for semiconductor manufacturing. China is a major contributor towards consumption as well as supply of power management ICs.

Key players covered in the report include Analog Devices Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Ericsson Power Modules AB, Exar Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Intersil Corporation, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation , Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation , Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.

The research report titled 泥igital Power Management ICs: A Global Strategic Business Report・announced by Global Industry Analysts Inc., provides a comprehensive review of market trends, growth drivers, technological trends, major challenges, mergers, acquisitions and other strategic industry activities of major companies worldwide. The report provides market estimates and projections for major geographic markets including the US, Canada, Japan, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World. Key end-use markets analyzed in the report include Consumer Electronics; Data Communications, Computer Networks & Telecommunications; and Others.

