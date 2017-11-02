IPC-A-610G is the latest revision of the most widely used electronics assembly standard in the world.

IPC A-610G is now available from Electronics.ca Publications. A must for all quality assurance and assembly departments, IPC-A-610F illustrates industry-accepted workmanship criteria for electronics assemblies through full-color photographs and illustrations. Topics include flex attachment, board in board, part on part, lead-free, component orientation and soldering criteria for through-hole, SMT (new termination styles) and discrete wiring assemblies, mechanical assembly, cleaning, marking, coating, and laminate requirements.

IPC-A-610F is invaluable for all inspectors, operators, and trainers. Revision E has 809 photos and illustrations of acceptability criteria-165 of them new or updated. This revision has been critically reviewed for clarity and accuracy. The document synchronizes to the requirements expressed in other industry consensus documents and is used with the material and process standard IPC J-STD-001. For a more complete understanding of this document’s recommendations and requirements, one may use this document in conjunction with IPC-HDBK-001, IPC-AJ-820, and IPC J-STD-001.

When IPC-A-610 is cited or required by contract as a standalone document for inspection and/or acceptance, the requirements of IPC J-STD-001 ‘‘Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies’’ do not apply unless separately and specifically required. In the event of a conflict, the following order of precedence applies:

1. Procurement as agreed and documented between customer and supplier.

2. Master drawing or master assembly drawing reflecting the customer’s detailed requirements.

3. When invoked by the customer or per contractual agreement, IPC-A-610.

When documents other than IPC-A-610 are cited, the order of precedence shall be defined in the procurement documents. Criteria are given for each class in four levels of acceptance: Target Condition, Acceptable Condition, and either Defect Condition or Process Indicator Condition.

