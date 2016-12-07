Based on three-month rolling averages, printed circuit board (PCB) growth continued to downshift in September 2016, while the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry in North America maintained solid positive growth. Semiconductor shipments continued to recover, although year-on-year sales growth is still in negative territory, based on the three-month rolling average. The turnaround for semiconductor sales began in April 2016 after a steep decline that spanned 12 months.

Leading indicators sent mixed signals in September 2016. The U.S. Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tends to lead industry sales by two to six months, returned to positive territory (above 50). The 3/12 rate of change for U.S. new orders for electronic products has been in negative territory for the past eight months, which is largely a reflection of strong growth last year.

Another leading indicator, IPC’s PCB book-to-bill ratio, is based on three-month rolling averages of orders and sales, and normally leads PCB sales by three to six months. The ratio rebounded in August 2016 and increased to 1.03 in September, driven mainly by growing orders. Ratios above parity (1.00) indicate greater demand than supply, which may be a precursor of positive sales growth for electronics manufacturers. This indicator suggests the likelihood of a slow autumn with a possible year-end recovery for the industry.

Lead-Free Trends

World Market Size Estimates

Billions of U.S. Dollars For Year Source Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) $58.6 2015 IPC, World PCB Production Report for the Year 2015 Electronic Equipment (Including Components) $1,724 2015 Reed Electronics Research Reports

Note: Changes in currency exchange rates affect these dollar amounts from year to year.

