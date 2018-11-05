The global market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies is forecast to reach US$9 billion by 2024, driven by the rise in electromagnetic pollution caused by the explosive growth of mobile wireless communications and the resulting need to protect digital equipment from unwanted radio-frequency interference.

Also driving growth in the market include popularity of complex stacked chip package structures and multi-chip packages that increase sensitivity of next-generation electronic systems to EMI; growing demand for fail-proof and reliable electronics in the current digital era; cutting edge developments in shielding materials such as polymer matrix nanocomposites, carbon nanotubes, graphene and intrinsically conducting polymers; emerging new uses in electronic displays and photovoltaics (PV) in the form of EMI shielding conductive coatings; growing demand for next-generation integrated electronic circuits; increased burden of compliance with EMC regulations; and lower tolerance to equipment failures in the era of Internet of Things (IoT).

Automotive applications are forecast to witness strong growth supported by increased integration of electronics in vehicle design as the industry rapidly evolves towards the futuristic concept of software defined cars. Specific factors driving the software load of vehicles and their increasing sensitivity to electromagnetic interference include increased crowding of electronic systems closer together; increased use of GPS receivers, entertainment systems, electronic safety systems & driver assistance systems; launch of hybrid and electric powertrains; use of high-voltage systems and battery packs in electric cars; rise of connected cars and autonomous vehicles reliant on real time exchange of electronic data; rise of automotive Internet of Things (IoT), the resulting proliferation of data driven vehicle service streams and the need for Over-the-Air programming (OTA) compatible cars safe from performance degradation caused by electromagnetic compatibility issues.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. The growth in the region is supported by the region’s growing prominence as the world’s manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components, and robust proliferation of smartphones, notebooks, LED TVs, and the huge manufacturing opportunity for smart connected cars.