ELECTRONICS.CA PUBLICATIONS announces the availability of a comprehensive analysis of industry segments, trends, growth drivers, market size, share, and demand forecasts on the global Battery Chargers market. Global market for Battery Chargers is projected to reach US$18.8 billion by 2022, driven by the growing demand for battery-powered, power-hungry portable electronics.

With the demand for battery-powered electronic devices and equipment rising, the market for battery chargers is expected to witness parallel growth. An external device, a battery charger powers batteries used in an electronic device or equipment, converting AC current into low-voltage AC or DC current. Battery chargers find use in a wide range of products across end-use sectors such as Automotive, Industrial, Information Technology, Telecommunications and Consumer Products. Market dynamics of end-use markets therefore have a major impact on sales of battery chargers. Increasing demand for smartphones, industrial forklifts, cameras and electric vehicles foster positive outlook for battery chargers. With evolving needs of end-use devices such as increasing power capacity, improving functionality and miniaturization, battery chargers are evolving to become smaller, affordable, faster, and more powerful. Likewise, safe charging techniques that prevent overvoltage and protect the battery system during charging are benefiting growth in the market. Emergence of new battery classes and the resulting expansion in application areas will additionally provide sizable opportunities for battery chargers.

Telecommunications represents the largest end-use market driven in large part by growing market for smartphones and innovations such as wireless, smart and fast chargers. Product innovation in the market typically moves in sync with the energy storage needs of major end-use markets. Growing demand for faster, easier and convenient charging solutions is driving the commercial value of wireless chargers, which are witnessing significant technological developments. Several new technologies such as Qi Technology, technology for charging through ambient air, super-speed chargers and charging through sunlight are being developed. Advanced computer managed chargers that preserve battery life expectancy, condition and maintenance are finding increased acceptance in industrial markets. Multifunctional chargers compatible with batteries and charging ports of multiple sizes and types are growing in popularity coupled with innovations in smart energy efficient charging.

As stated by the new market research report on Battery Chargers, the United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period led by continued rise in demand for a wide range of electronic products such as smartphones, cameras, tablets, laptops and LED flashlights among others driven by rising standard of living, digitalizing consumer lifestyles, increasing incomes, and affordability of these products.

Major players covered in the report include Accutronics Limited, Analytic Systems Ware Ltd., Anoma Corporation, Associated Equipment Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Exide Technologies, Ferro Magnetics Corporation, FRIWO AG, HindlePower, Inc., Panasonic Corporation of North America, Phihong USA Corporation, Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd., Saft S.A., Salcomp Plc Schumacher Electric Corporation, Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co., Ltd., Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Uniross Batteries S.A.S and Yuasa Battery, Inc. among others.

The research report titled “Battery Chargers – Global Strategic Business Report” provides a comprehensive review of market trends, issues, drivers, mergers, acquisitions and other strategic industry activities of global companies. The report provides market estimates and projections for Battery Chargers in value and volume terms for all major geographic markets such as United States, Canada, Japan, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World. Global and regional markets are analyzed in value terms, and the US and Canadian markets in volume terms, by the following end-use sectors ・Automotive, Industrial Information Technology, Telecommunications and Consumer Products.

