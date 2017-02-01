IPC A-620C PDF Download

February 1, 2017: IPC is releasing the newly updated revision C of IPC/WHMA-A-620, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies. Providing the electronics industry with the most current criteria for the performance and acceptance of cable and wire harness assemblies. The revision includes a synergy with IPC-A-610 and IPC-J-STD-001, aligning many of the requirements that are in common with IPC/WHMA-A-620.

This standard provides some significant changes that include:

Criteria on Safety Wires

Requirements for Individual Wire Seals

Significant Updates and Improved Graphics

Improved Section on Jack Posts

A New Section on Raceways and Grommets

Significant technical updates, greater ease-of-use and compatibility with other key assembly standards are among the many changes users will find in the newly released C revision of IPC/WHMA-A-620, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies. This important industry standard is a joint effort of IPC and the Wire Harness Manufacturers’ Association (WHMA).

IPC/WHMA-A-620C is 428 pages long and features over 700 full-color illustrations. IPC/WHMA-A-620 C is the latest revision of IPC A620,

It will be also Available in Spanish, Chinese, German, Danish, Polish, and French Versions in 2017.

IPC/WHMA-A-620 can be used as a stand-alone document for purchasing products, however, it does not specify frequency of in-process inspection or frequency of end product inspection. No limit is placed on the number of process indicators or the number of allowable repair/rework of defects. Such information should be developed with a statistical process control plan (see IPC-9191).