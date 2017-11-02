To address advancement in the electronics industry, two leading standards for the electronic assembly industry have been revised in October 2017. IPC J-STD-001G, Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies is recognized worldwide as the sole industry-consensus standard for soldering processes and materials. IPC-A-610G, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies, is a post-assembly acceptance standard used to ensure electronic assemblies meet acceptance requirements for the electronics industry.
Need to know more before you buy the newly revised standards? Below you will find some of the significant changes made to each document for revision G.
Some significant changes to IPC A-610G
- The Standard Remains a Visual Quality Acceptance Standard
- In the General Section – Significant Changes Were Made to Various Topics
- Various Updates to Acceptance and Defect Classes Throughout the Standard
- Through Hole Criteria is Updated
- Supported Holes – Solder Conditions – Meniscus in Solder
- Surface Mount Criteria Updated
- Chip Components – Various End Cap Terminations
- Butt/I Connections Completely Revised – New Figures and Tables
- Surface Mount Area Array – Underfill/Staking
Some Significant Changes to IPC J-STD-001G
- The “International Space Station Symbol” Replaces the “Space Shuttle Symbol” Throughout the Document
- In the General Section the Following Topics Were Update
- Scope and Purpose were Re-evaluated and Updated
- New Section on Objective
- Improved language for ease of readability and understanding Throughout the Document
- Added Applicable International and Mil Documents
- Wire and Cable Preparation
- Added New Figures and Requirements for Various Wire Configurations
- Added Criteria for various Surface Mount Components
- Provides a New Dimensional Table for Flat Unformed Leads
- Significant Changes Made to Product Assurance Section
If your business is in electronic assembly, you need IPC J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G to keep pace with electronic technology advancements.
The changes listed above are only some of the highlights of J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G. In order to stay current with best practices in the electronics assemblies industry you need the most current standards, J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G.
