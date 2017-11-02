To address advancement in the electronics industry, two leading standards for the electronic assembly industry have been revised in October 2017. IPC J-STD-001G, Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies is recognized worldwide as the sole industry-consensus standard for soldering processes and materials. IPC-A-610G, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies, is a post-assembly acceptance standard used to ensure electronic assemblies meet acceptance requirements for the electronics industry.

Being released today are the redline documents for the two standards.

Need to know more before you buy the newly revised standards? Below you will find some of the significant changes made to each document for revision G.

Some significant changes to IPC A-610G

The Standard Remains a Visual Quality Acceptance Standard

In the General Section – Significant Changes Were Made to Various Topics

Various Updates to Acceptance and Defect Classes Throughout the Standard

Through Hole Criteria is Updated Supported Holes – Solder Conditions – Meniscus in Solder

Surface Mount Criteria Updated Chip Components – Various End Cap Terminations Butt/I Connections Completely Revised – New Figures and Tables Surface Mount Area Array – Underfill/Staking



Some Significant Changes to IPC J-STD-001G

The “International Space Station Symbol” Replaces the “Space Shuttle Symbol” Throughout the Document

In the General Section the Following Topics Were Update Scope and Purpose were Re-evaluated and Updated New Section on Objective

Improved language for ease of readability and understanding Throughout the Document

Added Applicable International and Mil Documents

Wire and Cable Preparation Added New Figures and Requirements for Various Wire Configurations

Added Criteria for various Surface Mount Components

Provides a New Dimensional Table for Flat Unformed Leads

Significant Changes Made to Product Assurance Section

If your business is in electronic assembly, you need IPC J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G to keep pace with electronic technology advancements.

The changes listed above are only some of the highlights of J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G. In order to stay current with best practices in the electronics assemblies industry you need the most current standards, J-STD-001G and IPC-A-610G.