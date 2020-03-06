IPC Releases New Standards Revisions

IPC announces the release of five newly revised standards covering several areas of the supply chain, IPC/WHMA-A-620D, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies; IPC-2223E, Sectional Design Standard for Flexible/Rigid-Flexible Printed Boards; IPC-2591-Version 1.1, Connected Factory Exchange (CFX); IPC-1791A, Trusted Electronic Designer, Fabricator and Assembler Requirements; and IPC- 6012E, Qualification and Performance Specification for Rigid Printed Boards.

For printed boards, IPC-2223E will provide designers of flexible/rigid-flexible designs with updated figures, new sections and comments on microvia stacking, back drilled holes and dual row zero insertion force (ZIF) connectors.

IPC-6102E provides new acceptance criteria for back drilled holes, discussion on reliability issues for microvia structures in Class 3 products, and establishes new requirements for copper wrap plating of holes in new designs.

For those involved with wire harness requirements and acceptance IPC/WHMA-A-620D provides some new acceptability criteria, figures and graphics on target conditions, solderless wrap section revisions, and a new section added on over-molding of flexible flat ribbon.

The connected factory exchange (CFX) standard, IPC-2591 V1.1 provides changes made to message sections and message structure sections. Appendix A was added with a short description of all changes from V1.0 and Appendix B provides acronyms and abbreviations.

IPC-1791A provides a new Appendix D covering requirements for trust certification of non-U.S. electronic design, fabrication and assembly organizations. Several sections have been updated and added to 1 scope and 3.0 requirements.