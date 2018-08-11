ELECTRONICS.CA PUBLICATIONS announces the availability of a new report entitled “Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: A Global Strategic Business Report“, – a comprehensive analysis of industry segments, trends, growth drivers, market share, size and demand forecasts on the global Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market. The global market for Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets is forecast to reach US$282 million by 2022, driven by the rising value of investments in Ethernet network infrastructure and the ensuing focus on powering networks in a reliable and energy efficient manner.

Ethernet communications continues to proliferate rapidly in the telecommunications and enterprise data networking space. The unrelenting rise in demand for bandwidth has witnessed the evolution of Ethernet from 10G to 40G to over 100G speeds. The technology is now an indispensable backbone network in datacenters for supporting server virtualization, multi-site collaboration, cloud computing, and storage architectures such as Storage Area Networks (SAN) and Network Attached Storage (NAS), among others. In the telecommunications industry, carrier Ethernet is witnessing rapid adoption, a trend which is expected to amplify further with the development of Ethernet over optical transport networks (OTNs). The ever-present need for reliable networks with high bandwidth, low latency, and fast data transfer will position Ethernet as the networking technology of the future. In an increasingly digital world, the talisman for success in service and product-oriented industries lies in honing faster time-to-service and time-to-market capabilities by optimally leveraging data networking technologies. Network flexibility and control is therefore the starting point for promoting innovation and growth in modern businesses.

In light of the growing consumption of energy in wired Ethernet data networks, there is strong emphasis on energy conservation and energy efficiency of network components. The Internet and data networks are poised to emerge into the largest consumers of energy. Network switching, data transmission, and access technologies are prime consumers of energy. The environmental pressure to reduce carbon footprint and the financial pressure to reduce operational costs are forcing companies to focus on reducing electricity usage in communication and data networks. The quest for green alternatives is expected to translate into direct benefits for the PoE market. Defined as a technology for wired LAN and WAN Ethernet, PoE enables simultaneous transport of power and data through a single data cable. Hardwiring computer networks and data networks remains an expensive task requiring high upfront CAPEX. In addition to reducing the need for installing separate power and data cables, PoE also offers several other benefits such as easier maintenance, lesser downtime, and increased installation flexibility. PoE also plays an instrumental role in reducing energy consumption of networks, especially with the development of the new IEEE standard — “PoE 802.3at” dubbed PoE Plus. Energy management capabilities of PoE Plus is significantly higher than earlier standards as it allows powered devices and power sources to intelligently collaborate to maximize delivery and distribution of electrical power among the network devices.

As stated by the new market research report on Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets, the United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period, led by factors such as growing deployment of PoE based VoIP deployments in the enterprise sector, growing ICT investments in the industrial and manufacturing sector and the ensuing rise of industrial-based networking systems; increased investments in plant automation and strong adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies; and strong infrastructure investments in smart technologies in the energy and oil and gas end-use sectors.

Major players in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited, Kinetic Technologies, Akros Silicon Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Monolithic Power Systems, NXP Semiconductors N.V. , ON Semiconductor Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc., among others.

The research report provides a comprehensive review of market trends, issues, drivers, mergers, acquisitions and other strategic industry activities of global companies. The report provides market estimates and projections for all major geographic markets such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. End-use segments analyzed in the report include IP telephony, IP Cameras and Others.