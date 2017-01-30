Nanocoatings Market Research

The global market for Nanocoatings is projected to reach US$11.8 billion by 2022, driven by the convergence of molecular science and nanotechnology and ensuing expanding role played by nanocoatings in the vital field of surface protection.

The coatings industry has always been characterized by the need to develop products that offer in addition to aesthetic and decorative appeal, functional performance features, such as, better strength, flexibility, transparency, gloss and protection of coated surfaces. In a bid to add new functionalities and capabilities to meet high-performance standards, coating manufacturers are increasingly exploring new technologies that can offer desired results and help them expand market share and gain competitive advantage. Nanotechnology in this regard promises to offer coating manufacturers the opportunity and the ability to develop coatings with numerous cutting edge functional properties. Use of nanomaterials in the production of coatings has led to the emergence of nanocoatings, which feature superior functional properties as compared to traditional coatings. Given the fact that material properties such as melting point, fluorescence, electrical conductivity, magnetic permeability and chemical reactivity dynamically change for the better at the nanoscale, nanocoatings bring superior anti-microbial, easy-to-clean, anti-fouling, anti-fingerprint, self-cleaning, anti-abrasion/scratch, anti-corrosion and other functional capabilities to coatings.

Capable of being deposited onto various substrate materials including metals, glass, textiles, ceramics, and plastics, among others, nanocoatings are already finding significant demand in markets such as automotive, energy, water treatment equipment, electronics, medical device, food manufacturing, packaging, construction, building exterior and interior household surface protection, marine, aerospace, military/defense equipment, and industrial engineering applications etc. In addition to performance advantages, nanocoatings are also environment friendly as they are typically associated with low VOC than conventional coatings. The growing demand for eco-friendly coatings driven by stringent environmental protection regulations and guidelines will therefore drive widespread opportunities for nanocoatings. The healthcare industry represents one of the largest revenue contributors in the market led by the strong demand for superior quality medical devices and the need to improve sanitation in hospital premises and reduce cross-infections. Aging population, growing emphasis on reduced hospital stays, and increasing awareness over the benefits of nanocoated medical devices are other factors driving demand in the medical devices market. Demand is especially strong for antimicrobial nanocoatings for use on hospital walls, medical devices, operation tables, and door knobs. Nanocoatings are gaining increasing acceptance as ultra-hard porous coatings for orthopedic and surgical implants such as screws, joint implants, and plates.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 32.3% over the analysis period, led by factors such as steady economic growth, growing construction sector, stable automotive output, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and the need for technologies that boost industrial energy efficiency; enhance manufacturing process productivity; and increase performance, quality, efficiency and durability of manufactured products and solutions

