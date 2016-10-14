Semiconducting inorganic nanowires (NWs), carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, nanofibers, quantum dots, graphene and other 2D materials have been extensively explored in recent years as potential building blocks for nanoscale electronics, optoelectronics and photonics components, coatings and devices.
Nanoelectronics market report contents include technology development in the electronics sector utilizing the following materials:
- Nanoparticles
- Carbon nanotubes
- Fullerenes and POSS
- Graphene
- Nanofibers
- Nanosilver
- Nanowires
- Nanobuds
- Quantum dots
- 2-D Nanomaterials
Applications of nanomaterials in the following electronics sector sub-markets:
- Coatings and films
- Data storage and processing
- Displays
- Electronic packaging
- Printable and flexible electronics
- Photonics
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Nanotechnology is a key driver for new and innovative electronics applications.
METHODOLOGY
INTRODUCTION
Nanomaterials in electronics.
Electronic packaging
Market drivers, nanomaterials used and target market estimates.
Displays
Market drivers, nanomaterials used and target market estimates.
Data storage
Market drivers, nanomaterials used and target market estimates.
Transistors
Market drivers, nanomaterials used and target market estimates.
Photonics
Market drivers, nanomaterials used and targetmarket estimates..
Graphene
Properties, effect, applications and companies.
Nanoparticles
Properties, effect, applications and companies.
Carbon Nanotubes
Properties, effect, applications and companies.
Nanofibers
Properties, effect, applications and companies.
Nanowires
Properties, effect, applications and companies
Quantum dots
Properties, effect, applications and companies.
Fullerenes
Poperties, effect, applications and companies.
Germanane
Properties, effect and applications.
Silicene
Properties, effect and applications.
Graphdiyne
Properties, effect and applications.
Graphane
Properties, effect and applications.
Molybdenum Disulfide
Properties, effect and applications.
Graphene companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Fullerene companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Carbon nanotubes companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Nanofibers companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Nanowires companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Quantum dots companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details.
Nanoparticles companies
Products, target electronics markets and contact details
