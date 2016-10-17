Optical Transceivers Markets Reach $41.1 Billion By 2022

ELECTRONICS.CA PUBLICATIONS announces the availability of a new report entitled “Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2016 to 2022”. The vendors in the optical transceivers industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability.

Internet, enterprise augmented reality, and IoT Drive optical network adoption as the mega data centers are poised for significant growth to support trillion-dollar app markets. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter and the need for very high speed network transmission. Optical transceivers are used to upgrade telecommunications networks and launch very large mega data centers. The development of innovative products is essential to keeping and growing market share.

An optical transceiver is a single, packaged device that works as a transmitter and receiver. An optical transceiver is used in an optical network to convert electrical signals to optical signals and optical signals to electrical signals. Optical transceivers are widely deployed in optical networking for broadband. Optical transceiver manufacturers test to ensure that their optical transceivers have compliance with the defined specifications. Testing of key optical parameters: transmitter optical power and receiver sensitivity is a big deal.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Optical transceiver markets are driven by the use of broadband in every industry. Video, Internet adoption, and tablets drive demand for broadband. Markets are influenced by apps, augmented reality. IoT, the move to cloud computing and the adoption of smart phones by 9.5 billion people by 2020. Mega data centers that support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services for every industry are expected to adopt optical transceivers as a fundamental technology. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering that will leverage optical transceivers in this mega data center.”

High-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend on high-speed serial transceivers. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. Data centers support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering.

Leading vendors offer a broad product selection. They are positioned with innovative technology. Optical module manufacturers address the needs of all major networking equipment vendors worldwide. Leading vendors have taken a leading role in transforming the data communications and tele-communications equipment market.

The global optical transceiver market at $4.6 billion in 2015 up dramatically from $3.2 billion in 2013 is anticipated to grow to $41.1 billion by 2022 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical transceiver devices use less power, are less expensive, and are smarter and smaller. The adoption of widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the communications infrastructure markets.

